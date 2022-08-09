scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Reminding political class of ‘untouchability’: Dalit yatra from Ahmedabad to Delhi stopped at Haryana

After failing to get entry to Haryana from Rajasthan, the group that wanted to donate the coin for the new Parliament building, decided to return to Ahmedabad from where it started the yatra on August 1.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 9, 2022 12:08:57 am
The yatra was launched by noted Dalit rights group, Navsarjan Trust, from its campus in Nani Devti village last week. (Express file photo)

The group of  Dalits that started a yatra from Ahmedabad to Delhi last week, carrying a specially designed a 1,000-kilogram brass coin, with a message to the political class that untouchability exists even after 75 years of independence, was stopped from entering Haryana Sunday night as they did not have permission from the Haryana and Delhi police to enter, according to an official.

After failing to get entry to Haryana from Rajasthan, the group that wanted to donate the coin for the new Parliament building, decided to return to Ahmedabad from where it started the yatra on August 1.

The yatra was launched by noted Dalit rights group, Navsarjan Trust, from its campus in Nani Devti village last week.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Martin Macwan of Navsarjan Trust said that the yatra comprised 375 people, including 104 women, from 14 states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

“After completing the Rajasthan part of our yatra, we were to enter Haryana from Sajapur border to reach Delhi last night (Sunday). However, the Haryana police had deployed huge police force with water canons and boulders at the border to stop us from entering. The traffic on the highway was also affected due to this. They showed us a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs with clear instruction to not allow us enter (Haryana and Delhi),” said Macwan.

Adding that they decided to stay on the road for 24 hours before returning to Gujarat, Macwan said, “They (Haryana police) offered us a stay in a guest house and food, but we politely refused. We spent the night on the side of the road and will leave for Gujarat tonight (Monday).”

According to Macwan, they got police permission from Rajasthan and the yatra passed from the state under police protection, while they did not get formal permission from the authorities in Haryana or Delhi.

According to Inspector General of Police, South Range, Haryana, Ravi Kiran, the group had 260 persons. “Delhi police did not give them permission to enter Delhi. Haryana government, too, did not give them permission (to carry out the yatra). And therefore, we did not allow them to enter. Due to security reasons, we did not allow them in,” said Ravi Kiran.

The coin that the group wanted to donate for the new parliament building has a message on untouchability along with pictures of Dr BR Ambedkdar and Gautam Budhha engraved on either sides. It was made from brass utensils donated by people, majority Dalits, from different parts of the country and was made by two artists from Odisha and Delhi.

The message on the coin — in Hindi and English — says, “Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047?”. The word untouchability has also been written in 15 Indian languages on one side of the coin.

Last month, while declaring details of the yatra, Macwan stated that they thought of the initiative to remind the political class that untouchability still exists in the country even after 75 years of independence, which he said was a collective failure of all the political parties.

More from Ahmedabad

The group had also collected 20 lakh coins of Re 1 from different parts of the country and wanted to donate it as a contribution from the poor people. The initiative was named Bhim Rudan (the cries of Dr BR Ambedkar).

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:08:57 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

5

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement