Policy launched at ICAI 2022: SSIP 2.0 to help school students in innovations

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Wednesday launched the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) 2.0, which is aimed at financially support school students in innovation, at the International Conference of Academic Institutions (ICAI-2022), a pre vibrant summit held at Science City Wednesday.

SSIP 2.0 rules, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states it provides support for “any person up to the age of 35 years, who is, a school student of foundational, preparatory, middle, secondary level (upto Class 12), a diploma, vocational, undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral student or an alumna, alumnus or any dropout from school, institute, university”.

“SSIP 2.0 is being launched with a vision of sustainable development and inclusive growth towards the realisation of Aatmanirbhar Gujarat. There are so many innovations done by school students but they do not get any platform and these are forgotten. But with this new policy and an increased budget by the state government, school students’ innovations will be financially supported as well as taken from mind to market, the first of its kinds in India,” Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told The Indian Express.

With the aim of “catching them young”, the rules laid down under SSIP 2.0 states that the support system at school level will be provided as a maximum of Rs 20,000 per proof of concept (PoC)/ prototype/ innovation for classes 9-12 and collective/ community level support system and activities for others along with a large scale sensitisation, events and programmes for developing scientific mindset.

Compared to SSIP 1.0, the outreach for SSIP 2.0 has increased by five times — from 10 lakh students of higher and technical education institutes to 50 lakh students. Among the 50 lakh students covered under SSIP 2.0, 35 lakh are school students while the remaining are from higher and technical education institutes.

The SSIP 1.0 had provisioned Rs 100 crore for five years (2017-21) for supporting innovation and start-ups among students of state university and higher and technical institutes with a focus on technology led innovations. Also, the support was for existing students and former students not older than five years.

But the latest version of the startup policy extends support to all streams within the education paradigm.

As the term of this policy completes on January 10,2022, this new Student Start Up and Innovation Policy (SSIP 2.0) has been implemented for another five years i.e. from January 2022 till March, 2027.

Further, in the SSIP 2.0 the overall financial support for the period of five years has been increased by two and a half times from Rs 200 to Rs 500 crore. The state will allocate Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore will be raised through matching contributions and external sources.

Under the SSIP 2.0, the state government plans to establish functional innovation and incubation centers in all the universities of the state.

“It aims to introduce many innovative approaches like digitization and paperless process, good governance for timely and adequate support to beneficiaries, special incentives to sunrise sectors and innovation which can add to further inclusive growth of state,” the education minister added.

As per the state education department records, the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) by Education Department, Gujarat from 2017-21, 6276 Student innovations supported, 1122 intellectual property got filed, 2132 Student Start-ups supported through various flagship programmes and 186 educational institutions including 51 universities were funded to further fund innovations and startups.

Gujarat has been ranked one for last two consecutive years in the National Start-up ranking by Government of India.