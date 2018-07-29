Police: Victim attacked for marrying accused’s mother

The accused identified as Bipin Miyatra, Praveen Anjara and Pawan Trambak were arrested based on details given by the victim. The accused identified as Bipin Miyatra, Praveen Anjara and Pawan Trambak were arrested based on details given by the victim.

Three youths were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in firing at a scrap dealer in Phoolwadi area here on Friday.

The accused identified as Bipin Miyatra, Praveen Anjara and Pawan Trambak were arrested based on details given by the victim, Akbar Shah (50), who is being treated at SMIMER hospital.

Police claimed that Akbar, who is already married and has two children, recently got married to Bipin’s mother, Bharti.

“Bipin was against this marriage, and he forced his mother to cut off ties with with Akbar but she denied. This prompted Bipin to commit the crime. Bharti got divorced a few years ago from her husband and she came in contact with Akbar and they later got married,” Chowk Bazaar police inspector Salim Shaikh told The Sunday Express.

While Bipin is a resident of River Park society, his friends – Praveen Anjara and Pawan Trambak – are residents of the same locality.

“We will interrogate them to find out from where they had bought firearms used in the incident,” said the inspector.

Akbar’s condition is stable, police added.

