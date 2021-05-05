Police unearth marijuana plantation in Anand

“We are yet to investigate as to since when he was cultivating plants. He has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the police inspector said.

Police on Wednesday detained one person who was allegedly growing marijuana at Daheda village in Anand district, and seized around 900 kilograms of marijuana plants.

According to police, the accused, Ramesh Rathod, a resident of Daheda village, had grown marijuana in his farm land where Jowar crops were also sowed.

“We received a tip that an accused Ramesh Rathod was growing marijuana in his farmland amid jowar crops. A raid was conducted and we uprooted 890 kilograms of ganja plants valued at Rs 82 lakh. The accused has been detained and his Covid-19 test is going on as per procedure. He has told us that he was growing the illegal intoxicant plants to sell ganja as drugs to people in Anand,” said Govind Parmar, police inspector, special operations group, Anand Police.

“We are yet to investigate as to since when he was cultivating plants. He has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the police inspector said.