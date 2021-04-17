Police: Two arrested, 18 Remdesivir vials seized in Valsad

The Valsad police on Thursday nabbed two persons and seized 18 Remdesivir injections from their possession. The two had intended to sell the anti-viral injections at Rs 12,000 a vial instead of the actual cost of Rs 4,000, police sources said. One of the arrested persons works with a pharmaceutical company in Daman that manufactures and exports such injections, they added.

The sources said that Valsad Special Operation Group personnel got a tip-off about a furniture showroom owner in Vapi GIDC possessing remdesivir injection and wanted to sell it to customers at Rs 12000 a vial.

Police sub-inspector Amirajsinh Rana went to the furniture showroom posing as a buyer. After seeing the injections, Rana paid Rs. 1.44 lakh for 12 vials to the showroom owner, identified as Varun Kundra.

After collecting the injections, Rana alerted a police team – waiting outside in plain clothes – and Kundra was nabbed. During interrogation, he confessed to having sourced the injections from one Manish Singh, a resident of Vapi who is employed with a firm at Dabhel village in Daman.

An SOG team picked up Manish Singh from his residence and seized six more such vials from his possession. After their Covid test reports turned out negative, Kundra and Manish Singh were arrested. Both of them were booked under IPC section 420,114, Epidemic disease Act., section 3, Essential commodity Act., sections 3and 7 and Drugs and Cosmetic

Act., section 27.

Valsad SOG police inspector V B Barad said, “The firm that employs Manish Singh manufactures and exports Remdesivir injections but since April 12, the Centre had barred the export of such injections. Manish had given 12 injections to Varun Kundra to sell in the local

market at higher rates. “