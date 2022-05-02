Police to acquire underwater ROVs for search, rescue ops

Gujarat police will be acquiring “underwater remote-operated vehicles (ROV)” for rescue operations and drug and other crime related searches, in an effort towards police modernisation and technology adoption.

“Equipped with a 4k Ultra HD camera, an underwater ROV can enter 200 metres in the water and can provide information to its base station regarding objects floating or sunk,” read a statement from the office of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Planning and Modernisation, Narsimha Komar.

“It weighs around 8-10 kilograms and has a 6 to 10 hours long battery backup. The operator of the ROV can use it with a remote and watch the contents live on an LCD screen,” the statement adds. Police said the ROV will be used in multiple operations of police and disaster response forces.

“For search and rescue operations in incidents of boat capsize, ROV can be deployed along with the rescue boats. Similarly, for search and recovery of dead bodies underwater in cases of crime and accidental drowning and for the search of narcotics and liquor hidden underwater, this vehicle can be used,” said Komar.