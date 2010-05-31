Police suspect gangs behind Rs 60 lakh angadia loot

Rahim Sumara,Taj Mohmmad and Rafiq Bapudi  all dead  were leaders of three gangs that terrorised Rajkot. Now,the police have shifted their focus on the gang members in light of the modus operandi of the Rs 60 lakh Madhav Magan Angadia loot in the early hours of Saturday.

Three unidentified men at a gun-point looted three members of Madhav Magan Angadia and decamped with bags containing silver,gold and cash totalling Rs 60 lakh.

The incident occurred near Raiya Naka Tower in Soni Bazar at 2 am when the angadia firm’s employees were going from the Rajkot railway station to their office. Angadia employees  Chirag Nai,Suresh and Shailesh Dabhi  tried to stop the accused who managed to flee on a bike.

Rajkot police has already prepared a sketch of one of the accused and also roped in the Dog Squad to crack the case. But the probability of the accused being part of the Sumara,Taj or Bapudi gangs cannot be ruled out,said an officer.

The modus- operandi (of 2-3 armed gangmembers looting the angadia staff members in the early hours of the day) had stunned the police force in Saurashtra some years ago. The gang leaders have been killed in police encounters but their men might be involved in this incident, said the officer.

According to the anagadia staff,all three accused spoke in Kathiyawadi (a dialect spoken in Saurashtra). The accused who were in the age group of 25-30 years,were lean and tall.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of involvement of an informer of the angadia company in the loot.

