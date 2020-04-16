Police stop 30 textile workers in Surat while trying to return home

After they reached Bardoli taluka covering 35 kilometers, some local residents spotted the workers carrying food stock and water bottles and informed the Bardoli police. After they reached Bardoli taluka covering 35 kilometers, some local residents spotted the workers carrying food stock and water bottles and informed the Bardoli police.

As many as 30 textile workers of powerloom factories at Sachin GIDC in Surat were stopped by police Thursday while they were trying to return to their hometowns on foot.

The workers, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, reached Udhna Railway station area Wednesday afternoon and started walking on the railway tracks on Tapti line.

After they reached Bardoli taluka covering 35 kilometers, some local residents spotted the workers carrying food stock and water bottles and informed the Bardoli police.

Police officers reached the spot and asked them return back to Sachin GIDC. The workers were provided food and their medical screenings were also done.

They were later sent back to Sachin GIDC in a tempo. Three policemen also accompanied them.

Bardoli Police Inspector M M Gilator told The Indian Express, “They have no work here and wanted to go back to meet their families. These labourers had gone to their native place several times and they knew the route and stations. So they selected Tapti line. They told us they chose railway tracks to not get caught by police. We have dropped them to their homes and warned them not to take such steps again.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.