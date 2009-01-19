Police step up security for Republic Day celebrations

Although investigations into an anonymous letter received by police a fortnight ago  threatening serial bomb blasts in Rajkot on January 26  suggested it to be a prank,the department is in no mood to take any chance during Republic Day celebrations.

Sources said that as a precautionary measure,the Special Operation Group (SOG) has been trying to gather all the possible details about sensitive public places. While shopping malls,multiplexes,hotels and restaurants have been asked to submit a detailed map of their property to the police,cops are also compiling a detailed data of the people living in societies adjacent to the Rajkot airport.

Also,the fact that Asif Raza Khan,brother of Aamir,a Pakistan-based leader of Indian Mujahideen,was killed in an encounter with the local police,is keeping the city administration on an

extra vigil. Rajkot can become a soft target because it was here that Asif was killed, said a source in the SOG.

Sources said,investigations by various agencies pointed fingers at Aamir for helping IM leaders execute serial blasts in Bangalore,Jaipur,Ahmedabad and Delhi last year. Asif was accused of kidnapping Bhaskar Parekh,son of a leading jeweller from Rajkot,and his friend Paresh Shah,a retail garment shop owner,in 2000. Asif reportedly worked for Aftab Ansari,who was connected to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. After the death of Asif on December 7,2001,Ansari was extradited from the UAE in 2002.

