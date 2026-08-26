Police seize 10,000 liquor flasks, 600 litres of ‘unknown chemical’ in Kutch raid

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE KUTCH Police in Gujarat seized 10,000 flasks of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), many of them filled with a liquid, more than 600 litres of an “unknown chemical” and liquor-making apparatus in Adipur area of Gandhidham Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.
This comes days after a major spurious liquor tragedy in Bhavnagar district that claimed 13 lives and affected more than 60 others who consumed Methanol-laced liquor packaged and sold to them in 750 ml bottles of a known brand.
The raid, which took place at a shop located in a busy marketplace near the railway tracks in Adipur, was conducted by a team under the direct supervision of the Border Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia.
According to IG Koradia, his team recovered and seized 600 litres of an unknown chemical used to allegedly prepare this ‘duplicate’ liquor, 200 litres of finished product in a barrel, 600 red flasks containing 180 ml each of this finished product, and 9,400 empty flasks in boxes strewn around the shop premises.
The total capacity of 10,000 flasks of 180 ml each, would be enough to hold around 1,800 litres of the adulterated or duplicate liquor. To give a comparison, this could fill nearly 2,400 standard liquor bottles of 750 ml each.
To put this in context, the amount of Methanol-laced liquor sold during the hooch tragedy in Bhavnagar last week, was only 300 bottles, one-eighth the size of this operation in Kutch.
SP Sagar Bagmar of Kutch (West) told The Indian Express that the local police reached there in light of the raid and that the unknown chemical had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing.
IG Chirag Koradia said that two men had been detained by his squad. The two were identified as Hitesh Kheema Bamaniya of Santacruz, Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Bijnedra Lalchand Jat, a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram