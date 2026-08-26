Police seize 10,000 liquor flasks, 600 litres of ‘unknown chemical’ in Kutch raid

THE KUTCH Police in Gujarat seized 10,000 flasks of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), many of them filled with a liquid, more than 600 litres of an “unknown chemical” and liquor-making apparatus in Adipur area of Gandhidham Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

This comes days after a major spurious liquor tragedy in Bhavnagar district that claimed 13 lives and affected more than 60 others who consumed Methanol-laced liquor packaged and sold to them in 750 ml bottles of a known brand.

The raid, which took place at a shop located in a busy marketplace near the railway tracks in Adipur, was conducted by a team under the direct supervision of the Border Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia.