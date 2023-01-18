Police save woman from attempting suicide with kids

The She Team of the Nandesari police station in Vadodara rescued a 25-year-old woman from attempting suicide along with two children, including a toddler, late Monday.

The team was patrolling near the Mahisagar river in Angadh when they saw the woman. The police counselled the woman and reunited her with her husband within hours.

According to an official release, She Team women assistant constable Surekha Narsinh and assistant Lok Rakshak Amita Kanjibhai were patrolling the area when they spotted the woman crying and walking towards the Mahisagar river, along with two children—one toddler in her arms and another child aged about four years. When questioned, she admitted that she had left her house in the Rakhiyal village of Kheda district after a fight with her in-laws.