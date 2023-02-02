Police release 4 Kashmiri youths, give them tickets to Ind-NZ match

Four Kashmiri youths who were detained earlier this week, were released by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday and were given tickets to watch T20 finals match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The four youths were detained by the local police as they were found frequently visiting the area near the stadium in Motera, around four days back. They were handed over to us for investigation. Upon questioning, we found that they were fans of Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav and came to watch him playing. They were trying to arrange the tickets at a lower cost,” said Chaitanya Mandlik, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.

Three of them were over 30 years of age and one was around 22 years old. They belonged to Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the youths doing odd jobs and could not afford the ticket which costs around Rs 2000.