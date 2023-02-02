scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Police release 4 Kashmiri youths, give them tickets to Ind-NZ match

They belonged to Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, the youths doing odd jobs and could not afford the ticket which costs around Rs. 2000.

They were trying to arrange the tickets at a lower cost," said Chaitanya Mandlik, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Police release 4 Kashmiri youths, give them tickets to Ind-NZ match
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four Kashmiri youths who were detained earlier this week, were released by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday and were given tickets to watch T20 finals match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The four youths were detained by the local police as they were found frequently visiting the area near the stadium in Motera, around four days back. They were handed over to us for investigation. Upon questioning, we found that they were fans of Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav and came to watch him playing. They were trying to arrange the tickets at a lower cost,” said Chaitanya Mandlik, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.

Three of them were over 30 years of age and one was around 22 years old. They belonged to Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More from Ahmedabad

According to police, the youths doing odd jobs and could not afford the ticket which costs around Rs 2000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 23:08 IST
Next Story

Narrow escape for bouncer as his motorbike is dragged 3 km in Gurgaon

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close