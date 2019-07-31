Police probing if recently-seized drugs came from Pak smugglers

Days after two men were arrested with one kilogram of brown sugar in Kutch, the police are investigating whether the contraband was part of a consignment that Pakistani smugglers dumped in the creek of Kutch recently.

On May 21, six Pakistani nationals were arrested and around 200 packets of heroin worth crores of rupees were seized in an operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence off Jakhau port in Kutch.

Investigation revealed that the accused were carrying 336 packets of heroin and had dumped around 100 in the sea. A search operation was launched a day later but it did not conclude in any major discovery of the contraband.

However, on July 28, a team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons — Sameja Nadir Hussain alias Raja Sattar and Umar Vagher — for allegedly carrying one kilogram of brown sugar, near Mandvi Koday of Kutch. The arrest was made after a tip-off by Devbhoomi Dwarka Police.

Police said the duo received the contraband from a fisherman in Kutch who found it on the shore. The fisherman handed over the contraband to his nephew who then tried to sell it in the black market.

“We informed the ATS about two men carrying drugs. Most probably the contraband arrived from the sea side, however, whether it was part of the consignment of Pakistani smugglers will be proved only after confirmation by experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory. The investigation will be done by the ATS,” said Milap Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devbhoomi Dwarka.

An ATS team brought the accused to Ahmedabad on a 10-day police remand on Monday.