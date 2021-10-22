Police personnel resonate true sense of ‘nation first’, says CM

On the occasion of National Police Commemoration Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that it is the police and security forces that resonate the true sense of “nation first”. The chief minister was speaking at an event at Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Patel also paid homage to the police personnel who died during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“It is the police and security forces personnel who resonate the true sense of ‘nation first’ by being alert towards the safety and security of the country and state. The base of development lies in the duty and commitment of the police to protect people’s lives and property. Many dedicated police personnel have made supreme sacrifice without caring for themselves or their family members. There are no words which can do justice to the heroics of our fallen police personnel,” Patel said.

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, it was the police personnel who did their duty as frontline warriors at a time when ordinary people were scared to help even their own relatives,” he added.

On this occasion, Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi said, “The state government has financially assisted 121 families of the total 149 personnel of Gujarat Police who lost their lives in the pandemic and help for the remaining is on the way. ”

Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar based Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also observed the national police commemoration day on Thursday where a wreath ceremony was performed and homage was paid by Dr. Anand Kumar Tripathi, Pro Vice- Chancellor (Ac), RRU in remembrance of the 377 police personnel who lost their lives in the past one year. Later, gallantry awardees of the police and armed forces also addressed the dignitaries with their stories of valour at the event.