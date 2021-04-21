Police officers will be held responsible for overcrowding at weddings: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the tribal district of Dahod on Tuesday emphasised on the need to curb the number of guests at weddings, shifting the onus of overcrowding at wedding parties on police officers concerned.

Rupani stated that since a large number of weddings are lined up across the state on April 25, 26 and 27, the area police stations will be held responsible for any violations of Covid guidelines.

Rupani said, “The local police stations have been tasked with ensuring compliance with the Covid-19 protocols. If the wedding is overcrowded beyond permitted number, action shall be taken against the responsible police officer too.”

Rupani announced that the administration would launch a health check-up campaign with the approach of “testing, tracing and isolation”. “Patients shall also be given kits of medicines for hygiene. The local administration has been instructed to strictly abide by the rules of the containment zone,” Rupani said.

Rupani also announced that the district administration of Dahod would set up a facility of 300 beds next week, 200 beds of which would be at Zydus Hospital, where the meeting was held. Tuesday. Rupani has instructed doctors serving at the village level to start Covid Health Centres.

Rupani and Nitin Patel also assessed the preparedness of the dedicated hospitals in the district. Patel also instructed the health department to increase the door-to-door surveillance.