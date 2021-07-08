Police look for helper who ‘murdered’ head priest in Surendranagar ashram

According to police, the incident took place in Nageshwar Ashram at Vanki village of Sayla taluka in Surendranagar on July 4 night

The chief priest of an Ashram in Sayala of Surendranagar was allegedly murdered by his “sewak” (helper) after a dispute between the duo, with police forming multiple teams to arrest the accused.

According to police, the incident took place in Nageshwar Ashram at Vanki village of Sayla taluka in Surendranagar on July 4 night, when head priest Bhavani Shankargiri Bapu, said to be above 60 years old, was allegedly assaulted by his helper Sitaram (Ramji), 30. Bapu died during treatment in a Rajkot hospital on July 6 night, after which police lodged a case of murder against Sitaram who is absconding.

“I arrived at Nageshwar Ashram with my guru Dharmendragiri Bapu for a satsang… On July 4 night, Dharmendragiri Bapu, Bhavani Shankargiri Bap, Sitaram and I were sitting in the ashram. Bhavani asked Sitaram to get him dinner and water… The latter got infuriated and started abusing him. Sitaram picked up a wooden stick and assaulted Bhavani Shankargiri multiple times on his head due to which he fell unconscious. He then assaulted Dharmendragiri and myself with the stick and demanded keys of my motorcycle. He then locked us inside the ashram and left on the motorcycle,” said Ashish Shekhalia, helper of Dharmendragiri Bapu, in his police complaint.

“We called on 108 helpline and Bhavani Shankar Giri was taken to a hospital in Surendranagar. He was later shifted to Rajkot based hospital where he died on July 6 night during treatment,” the complaint added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Mahendra Bagadia said, “The accused assaulted Bapu over demanding dinner and water. He is absconding as of now and teams have been formed to arrest him.”