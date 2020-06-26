Gujarat: Police inspector booked for ‘assaulting tribal man, using casteist slurs’

According to the complainant, the incident took place on June 16 near Limdi on National Highway 47. (Representational) According to the complainant, the incident took place on June 16 near Limdi on National Highway 47. (Representational)

Dahod Police registered a case against a police inspector of Limdi police station for allegedly assaulting and using casteist slurs against a tribal man. The inspector was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC sections 294 (b) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

According to police, complainant Rajendra Valvai had gone to a toll plaza on June 16 near Limdi on National Highway 47, but had refused to pay the toll claiming that he was a local. When the toll operator had asked for his ID, Valvai had refused to show it, sat down on a dharna, and also called his friends to join him. The toll plaza manager had then informed the police.

When the police had tried to intervene, the matter had escalated between the two groups and they were brought to the police station. In his complaint, Valvai alleged that he wanted to file a complaint against the toll operator but police inspector Kripalsinh Jhala took him to his chamber and allegedly abused and assaulted him and used casteist slurs against him.

The complainant had submitted an application with these allegations to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, following which an investigation was initiated. “A preliminary investigation into the matter was initiated after the application was received since the incident had happened inside the chamber with no eye witness in the case. However, considering the sensitivity of the matter, we lodged an FIR,” said Harsvardhan Banker, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST cell, Dahod.

“Apart from the FIR, no other inquiry has been initiated against the police-inspector. We have started questioning and if enough evidence is found against the accused and he is chargesheeted, an inquiry will be undertaken in the case,” Banker added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd