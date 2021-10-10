Police identify father of toddler found abandoned in Gandhinagar

A day after a toddler was found abandoned outside a Swaminarayan gaushala at Pethapur village near Gandhinagar, police Saturday identified the child’s father.

The child aged between 8-10 months was later taken to Gandhinagar civil hospital. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the hospital on Saturday to inquire about the child. According to police, one Sachin Dixit, a resident of Sector-26 in Gandhinagar city, was the father of the child.

Police said Dixit has been living with his wife at the address for the last 10 years and hailed from Uttar Pradesh. “Preliminary investigations say that the child is not born to Dixit’s wife,” Sanghvi, told media persons. Police said Dixit left for Rajasthan Saturday.

“We have tracked them and they are returning from Kota,” Sanghavi said.