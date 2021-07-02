Police Housing Board work inadequate, R&B dept provides houses for personnel: Nitin Patel

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department of the Gujarat government is shouldering the additional responsibility of providing houses for police personnel in the state as the homes being built by Police Housing Board is inadequate, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday.

After inaugurating 520 housing units for government employees at Vastrapur in Ahmedabad, Patel who handles the R&B portfolio in the state government, said, “Construction of government residences worth over Rs 2000 crore are under way across the state by the Roads and Buildings department.”

Patel said the R&B department has been sharing the responsibility of building houses for police personnel in the state. “The Police Housing Board has been entrusted with the work of building residences for policemen by the home department. But the houses they are building is inadequate. So they come to me. We provide houses to senior officials from the police force. Though the arrangement for policemen and government employees is separate, we have been shouldering the extra responsibility of Police Housing Board,” he said during the inauguration. “Now there are women in the police force. The women come to me and say that they do not have houses and are forced to commute. So we give them priority. But my load has doubled,” Patel added.

He also emphasised that the houses built by his department are much cheaper compared to the those offered by private builders. “This land cost Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per square metre. This is not cheap land. Excluding land costs, our flat costs between Rs 25 lakh to Rs lakh depending on size. A flat with similar facilities by a private builder will cost not less than Rs 1 crore. So I request the employees that though these flats come free of cost, you should take care of them, as if it were your own property,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Speaking about various works undertaken by the department, Patel said works worth Rs 535 crore are under way in Gandhinagar that includes renovation of Town Hall at cost of Rs 16 crore and a Rs 40-crore Karmayogi Bhavan.