Police given a free hand to deal with criminals: Gujarat Deputy CM

Sanghavi lauded the police for combating drug cartels, adding that there were more than 45 convictions in the previous 90 days by the courts in such cases. (File Photo)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday warned of strict action against criminals and said the government has given a “free hand to police” to deal with unruly elements with an iron fist.

Sanghavi was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony and dedication of projects worth Rs 273 crore related to police housing and jail administration in Gandhinagar.

Speaking in Gujarati, the Deputy CM said, “If anyone challenges the police, in any part of Gujarat, any lukhha, tapori (slangs for vagabond) who thinks he is a dada (leader) and throws a challenge, the police will make such an example of him that in future he would be able to only worship Hanuman and no one else…And to do that the Gujarat police has been given a free hand.”