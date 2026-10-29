How police found the men who used a 4-foot piece of rail track to impale a locomotive

Late one rainy September night two years ago, an overnight passenger train going to Bhavnagar in Saurashtra from the port city of Okha came to a sudden halt 2 km from Kundli station in Botad district.

A 4-foot piece of discarded metre-gauge rail that someone had erected between the tracks had disabled the train’s locomotive.

The security establishment reacted immediately – and teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) landed up in Botad to investigate a possible terror angle.

It was a tense time for the security agencies.

Four days earlier, just as dawn was breaking on September 21, 2024, two fish plates were found removed and more than 40 keys that tied down the rails to the concrete sleepers loosened near Kim station in Surat. And on March 1 that year, an improvised explosive device (IED) had gone off at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, injuring 10 people.

The Botad railway incident of 25 September 2024 ultimately turned out to not have any terrorist angle.

On Wednesday (October 28), the District and Sessions court in Botad convicted two local farm labourers, Ramesh alias Ramudiyo Kanji Saliya (57) and Jayesh alias Jaylo Nagar Bavaliya (26), of attempted sabotage and attempt to derail the train, putting the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk.

Judge Manishsahay J Parashar sentenced the two men, both residents of Alau village of Ranpur taluka, to imprisonment for life.

Story continues below this ad

During the investigation, police negotiated difficulties caused by heavy rain that washed away clues from the spot, brought in several individuals who might have had a motive to attack the train and, after they had zeroed in on the suspects, worked to separate fact from fiction in the story of that night.

A piece of metal erected between the rails

The incident took place at 2.58 am on September 25, 2024.

Passenger train No. 19210 Okha-Bhavnagar Express, which was scheduled to reach Bhavnagar at 5.35 am, was brought to a halt 2 km after Kundli station, while heading towards Botad station.

The locomotive had hit a 4-foot-long piece of rail erected at a 45-degree angle between the tracks, leading to “loss of pressure”.

Story continues below this ad

The metal piece was part of a discarded metre-gauge rail that is often used to demarcate boundaries of railway land in rural areas. The locomotive was declared a failure, and the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway dispatched a second locomotive to take the train to its destination.

Officers from the Botad Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot, and an FIR was filed at Ranpur police station.

Wet and blind in a remote area

The investigation immediately hit several snags, all of which had the potential to literally derail progress even before it started.

By the time the first investigators managed to reach the spot at about 6 am, more than three hours had passed, during which it had rained so heavily that the Dog Squad was rendered useless.

Story continues below this ad

It was not clear where the piece of discarded rail track had come from, and there were no CCTV cameras anywhere near this rural crime scene that could have pointed investigators towards any clues.

National security concerns, net thrown wide

Inspector G M Jadeja was one of the primary investigators in the case.

He was posted at the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Botad at the time of the incident, and in the Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Botad when the chargesheet was filed.

He told The Indian Express that specialised anti-terror agencies quickly became involved in the investigation.

Story continues below this ad

“Since railway sabotage is considered an issue of national security, the NIA and ATS came down to investigate with us. We carried out cell phone triangulation and got Internet Protocol Details Records (IPDR) of the area. The data threw up more than 1,800 possible suspects in the immediate area. So we formed teams to go through this entire dump,” Inspector Jadeja said.

The Botad Police cast the net wide, working on multiple angles that included both a terror and non-terror motive.

Out of their list of suspects, they picked up a local resident who had been on the radar of the NIA for being part of a suspicious Telegram group.

They also brought in for questioning several individuals who were using a free cross-platform messaging and video-calling application called Imo, and zoomed in on a man who had been previously arrested for stealing diesel from the Railways.

Story continues below this ad

They looked at the “revenge angle”, investigating people and groups who might be expected to bear a grudge against the Railways, officials said.

So, several people whose illegal encroachments had been demolished recently by the Railways were questioned. And some sellers of snacks on trains and nearby stations whom the Railways had cracked down on a fortnight before the incident were investigated.

Two suspects and their implausible story

Based on the information they gathered, police finally zoomed in on two men of Alau village near Kundli railway station.

The men, who were friends and partners in sharecropping, were also distantly related by marriage. Both men – Saliya and Bavaliya, who have now been convicted – were allegedly seen in the area before the incident.

Story continues below this ad

As police went from house to house, knocking on every door, they found two people who claimed to have seen either one or both of the suspected persons in the vicinity, Inspector Jadeja said.

One of these witnesses was the owner of a farm close to the place where the train stopped, the other was the gateman of the railway crossing 200 metres from the spot towards Botad town.

“When questioned initially, Saliya and Bavaliya told us an odd story. They said they had been accosted by three masked men in black clothes who had carried out the sabotage, and then threatened them at gunpoint before leaving the area,” Inspector Jadeja said.

But the story did not hold up.

“When we carried out a more detailed interrogation, they confessed to having perpetrated the act with the motive of derailing the train and then looting valuables from the passengers,” Inspector Jadeja said.

Story continues below this ad

But did the idea of triggering a derailment and putting hundreds of lives at risk to carry out a robbery sound logical to the investigators at the time?

Both Jadeja and Public Prosecutor K M Makwana said that the two men were in debt and in need of cash. Notably, in a press conference after their arrest in October 2024, then Botad Superintendent of Police Kishor F Baloliya had also said that the accused were in debt and their motive was to loot the passengers of the train.

Neither of the men had any previous criminal antecedents.

Arrest, trial, evidence, and conviction

Placed under arrest, the phones of Saliya and Bavaliya were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

“From there, we got a report stating that they had allegedly searched for videos on how trains are derailed,” Jadeja said. “They had placed the rod at a 45-degree angle after digging through the ballast (stone chips) on the track with an iron rod,” he added.

This iron rod allegedly used to dig through the ballast had been recovered during the investigation. A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), armed with metal detectors, had found the rod in some wild bushes near the railway line, according to the prosecution’s submissions.

The police also received a report from the Vatva Railway Yard (Loco Shed) regarding the amount of damage caused as a result of the incident, Public Prosecutor Makwana said.

The complaint in the case was filed by Mathurlal Meena, a senior section engineer of the Bhavnagar Division of WR. Saliya and Bavaliya were booked under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (common intent), and 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable by life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

They were also booked under Sections 150(1)(a) and 150(2)(b) of The Railways Act which penalise the unlawful interference with railway tracks of safety systems that may cause death or fatal injury. Both offences are punishable by imprisonment for life.

“The witnesses, and the recovery of the iron rod used to dig into the ballast to place the piece of track, were important to the case. Further, statements given by railway employees to the court spoke of the damage caused by the incident. This ultimately resulted in the conviction and sentencing of life imprisonment,” Makwana told The Indian Express.