Police exam paper leak: Two more arrested in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

The Gandhinagar police, assisted by state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, on Monday arrested two more suspects in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the police recruitment examination’s question paper leak. The duo is said to have facilitated the leak of the question papers to the candidates in Delhi. With their arrest, police expect that similar leaks of other competitive or recruitment examinations might be unearthed.

Advertising

With this, 13 accused have been arrested in this case which had compelled the government to cancel the exams in which nearly 8.75 lakh candidates were to appear for the post of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD), which is a rank of constables.

Investigators said that the two accused are Vinit Mathur, a resident of Delhi, and Ashok Sahu, originally from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. While Mathur was arrested in Delhi, Sahu was held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. They said that Sahu is also accused in FCI exam paper leak reported in April this year.

“These two accused have facilitated the candidates who went to Delhi to get the papers,” said Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar, Mayur Chavda. He told reporters that Mathur arranged the logistics and took care of the four different teams of 20 to 25 candidates who had gone to Delhi couple of days before the exam was to be held. He said these two along with several other co-accused had come to Ahmedabad on November 28 and held a meeting with some of the candidates and other accused in a hotel at Ashram Road where they discussed the modalities.

Advertising

Saying that police are still trying to get hold of the people who are actually responsible for leaking the paper, Chavda told reporters: “Some of the accused who have not been arrested yet such as Nilesh Chauhan, Suresh D Pandya, Ashwin Parmar, among others, were part of the meeting. In that meeting, they decided to travel to Delhi to see the question paper.”

He also said that when the house of Sahu was searched, several answer books of examinations of different states were found, which, Chavda hinted, may be for the same purposes.