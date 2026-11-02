Police detain 61 alleged foreign nationals, mostly from Bangladesh, in Ahmedabad pre-Diwali sweep

Police in Ahmedabad have claimed to have detained 61 alleged illegal immigrants, most of whom belong to Bangladesh.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of the Ahmedabad City Police said on Monday (November 2) morning that the alleged foreign nationals had been rounded up from various places across Ahmedabad in a pre-Diwali crackdown targeting illegal migrants.

“In a major proactive step to bolster public safety and city security ahead of the upcoming Diwali festivities, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch launched a comprehensive, city-wide crackdown targeting illegal foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the metropolis, resulting in the detention of 61 illegal immigrants, predominantly hailing from Bangladesh,” the Crime Branch said in an official statement.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Crime Branch said it had carried out raids across multiple zones in Ahmedabad city starting Sunday night. The Crime Branch said it had carried out raids across multiple zones in Ahmedabad city starting Sunday night.

The Gujarat Police usually carries out crackdowns and raids across the state during the Navratri-Diwali period, but unlike previous such actions, the drive that began on Sunday night was conducted in Ahmedabad city alone.

The detainees, which include women and children apart from men, were taken to the headquarters of the Crime Branch, and will ultimately be sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in the city, where around 40 other individuals are already lodged, police said.

The legal process of deporting these individuals to their home countries was underway, officials said.

In June this year, the Gujarat Police had launched Operation Delta Hunt “against elements threatening national security”, and carried out intensive searches across the state. On June 5, the police had identified and detained 568 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, half of whom were women.

Story continues below this ad

There were 282 women and 114 children among the detainees, along with 172 men.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had referred to the state government’s zero-tolerance policy on matters of national security, strict action had been initiated against alleged Bangladeshi nationals and infiltrators. “Every intruder compromising the security of the state is being identified from every corner of Gujarat, brought under the ambit of the law, and processed for deportation to Bangladesh,” Sanghavi was quoted as saying in an official release by the state Home Department on June 3.

According to the release, the largest number of detentions of alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals until then had taken place in Ahmedabad city, followed by Surat city.

The release quoted the Deputy Chief Minister as saying that field units of the Gujarat Police were using both technology and human intelligence to identify the illegal immigrants and to trace the local agents and facilitators who had allegedly illegally provided them with SIM cards, shelter, employment, or forged documents such as fake Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. Those assisting the infiltrators would also not be spared, Sanghavi said.

Last year, in May-June 2025, a total of 465 alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had been detained in Ahmedabad during the demolition of encroachments on Chandola lake in the city.

Story continues below this ad

“In several cases, we learnt that people have Aadhaar cards and other documents made in villages of West Bengal some years previously,” Sanghavi had said at the time.