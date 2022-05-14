Police destroy liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore in Kutch

Police and local administration in Gandhidham city of Kutch Thursday destroyed illicit liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore which was caught by the police in several prohibition-related cases.

According to police, over 25,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer cans worth Rs 1.62 crore, caught by police in the year 2020-2021 as “muddamaal” (seizure) were destroyed with the help of bulldozers on government land in Shinai village Thursday afternoon.

Out of the Rs, 1.62 crore-worth IMFL, Rs 78.93 lakh worth of liquor was caught by the Anjar Police Station and Rs 83.91 lakh worth of liquor was caught by Gandhidham B Division police station.

According to police, the IMFL was illegally smuggled from neighbouring states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Helmed by Mehul Desai, Deputy Collector of Kutch, Gandhidham and Anjar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mukesh Chaudhary, the drive continued for two hours where two bulldozers were hired by the local administration to crush the bottles into the ground.

SOP for destroying liquor as seizure

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mukesh Chaudhary, Anjar DySP said, “First we register a case under prohibition and seize the illicit alcohol. Then after a year or so, we ask the permission of honourable court to destroy the muddamaal. Once the court gives us permission, we then write to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or deputy collector asking for their supervision in the destruction process. Then a government land that is usually barren and not in use for any cultivation purposes or residential purposes is used for destroying liquor bottles with bulldozers.”