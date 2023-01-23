Police custody for woman who cheated several widows on pretext of govt scheme

The Ahmedabad Metropolitan Magistrate court Monday remanded a woman, who was arrested for allegedly cheating several women across Gujarat on the pretext of helping them get benefits under a government scheme for widows.

The accused, Sayeda Bibi alias Salma alias Manisha, 35, is a resident of Anand. About 25 cheating cases were registered against her across the state from 2015 to 2021.

Three cheating cases – one each in Karanj and Sabarmati police stations of Ahmedabad and one in Bhuj – were registered against her from October 2022 after she was released on bail from the Sabarmati Central Jail in connection with a similar case.

“The accused used to target widows by offering them a monthly pension under a government scheme for widows. Like in the case registered in Karanj, she took a widow from Ahmedabad to Bhuj. The accused asked the victim woman to remove her ornaments before meeting a government official ‘to look like a widow’ and she fled the scene with the ornaments of the victim,” said Bhavin Suthar, inspector at the Ahmedabad crime branch.

The accused was arrested on Saturday by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. About Rs. 2,91,500 worth gold and silver ornaments were confiscated from her. On Monday, the accused was sent to the custody of Karanj police in Ahmedabad for a day.