Police constable, wife found dead inside their quarters in Jamnagar

While the constable was found hanging by a dupatta tied to ceiling fan, his wife was found lying on the floor, dead.

A police constable and his wife allegedly died by suicide inside their residential quarters in Jamnagar city. Bharat Jadav, 27, a constable attached to Panchkoshi ‘B’ Division police station in Jamnagar was found hanging by a dupatta tied to a ceiling fan in his quarters at District Police Headquarters on Saru Section Road at around 8 pm on Monday. His wife, Jagruti was found lying dead on the floor of the quarters, police said.

“This seems prima facie to be a case of suicide. While Jadav was found hanging, his wife’s body also had injury mark on her neck and prima facie, she too died due to suicidal hanging as other dupatta was found tied to the fan,” Sweta Shrimali, superintendent of police of Jamnagar told The Indian Express, adding that exact cause of their deaths would be known once their post-mortem reports are available.

“Jadav was doing fine in his job. He was a writer in the police station. We are investigating as to why the couple took the extreme step,” the SP further said.

Yashpalsinh Rana, police inspector of City ‘B’ Division police station in Jamnagar said that the couple’s four-month-old son Dhruv was found unharmed inside the quarters. “The police constable had returned to his quarters for lunch and then didn’t return. On not responding to their calls, Jagruti’s parents, who live in Jamnagar city went to the couple’s quarters to find that they had committed suicide,” said Rana.

The police headquarters falls in the jurisdiction of City ‘B’ Division police station. “It is possible the knot of the dupatta by which Jagruti had hung herself could have loosened and she might have fallen to the floor,” he further said.

The police inspector added that no suicide note was recovered. “Nor do we presently have any evidence suggesting there was any marital discord,” said Rana.

Police said that Jadav was a native of Jaliya Devani village in Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district.

