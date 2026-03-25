Police complaint against Rajkot fuel dealers association chief for ‘misleading public’

The Indian Express reached out to a PR firm engaged by IOCL, and then directly to the Corporate Communications team at the public sector unit in Mumbai. No response was received till late evening on Tuesday.

A DAY after a panic buying bout over alleged fuel shortage caused by the West Asia conflict led to long lines outside petrol pumps in all major cities of the state, an Indian Oil Corporation of India (IOCL) official filed a police complaint on Tuesday against Gopal Chudasama, president of the Rajkot Petrol Diesel Dealers Association, over alleged rumour-mongering.

On Monday, the Centre, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and senior bureaucrats in Gujarat urged the public to shun rumours.

However, the Rajkot City Police confirmed to the Indian Express that the official did not yet provide any proof that Chudasama triggered panic by his comments.