Police claim hackers groups from Malaysia and Indonesia launched ‘cyber war’ against India after Nupur Sharma controversy

In the wake of controversial statements made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the prophet, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell claimed that hackers’ groups from different countries launched a “cyber warfare” against India by attacking government and private websites and databases.

According to Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell (ACCC) officials, the hackers’ groups had also publicized the phone number and addresses of Sharma on public websites.

In a press conference held on Friday, Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, ACCC said, “Coordinated cyber attacks or cyber warfare targeting a country’s infrastructure, power grid, and its digital space are a real threat across the world. After the Nupur Sharma incident, two hacker groups- ‘Dragon Force’ of Malaysia and ‘Hactivists of Garuda’ of Indonesia instigated Muslim hackers around the world to start cyber warfare against India. A lot of websites of the union government, state governments, state police, universities and private enterprises in India were hacked. These groups have claimed to have hacked more than 2000 websites. We have not confirmed the figures claimed by these groups but a lot of hacking instances have been recorded in India including hacking of live broadcast of ‘Times 8′ news channel in which a Pakistani flag was superimposed, making ID cards and personal details of Andhra Pradesh Police personnel public, making public personal details of Nupur Sharma, publicizing government databases including PAN cards and Adhaar cards’ details on darkweb, hacking Thane Police website among others.”

Vasava added that the ACCC “in return” for these cyber attacks from Malaysia and Indonesia-based hackers, decided to help the Malaysian and Indonesian governments by finding “bugs” in their government websites. A ‘bug’ or a ‘software bug’ refers to a fault or issue in a computer program which causes it to crash unexpectedly or produce undesired results or errors while performing.

Vasava claimed that his team sought help of an intern- Nisarg Shah- from Ahmedabad based Silver Oak University to find these bugs.

“After such attacks, we thought that we cannot reply to these hackers in the same language but in return of stones, we can offer them flowers. Under the guidance of our intern Nisarg Shah, the ACCC has sought and found vulnerabilities in over 100 Indonesian government websites and 70 Malaysian websites. These bugs or vulnerabilities could have been exploited by any hacker for disrupting the website or stealing data. These bugs have been found after taking permission from the governments of these two countries and a report has been submitted to them. This was our message of peace against the cyber war declared by certain hackers’ groups,” added Vasava.

Vasava also claimed that his team has also discovered bugs in over 80 government websites.

“We have reported these bugs to National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) under the Prime Minister’s Office,” said Vasava.