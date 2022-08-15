Police chase SUV at MP border, seize 376 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

August 15, 2022 1:02:14 am
Police chased an SUV vehicle from Madhya Pradesh in Chhota Udepur and seized 376 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and booked the man under the Prohibition Act.
According to police, Jitendra Parikh, a resident of Vadodara, was apprehended by a team of Naswadi police station in Chhota Udepur early Sunday while he was trying to smuggle the liquor consignment to Vadodara.
“We tried to stop a vehicle at the MP border checkpost but the driver of Creta vehicle fled and a chase ensued. We managed to stop the vehicle near Kanyadan Teen Rasta near Naswadi village. A total of 376 bottles of whisky worth Rs 1.89 lakh was confiscated. We have booked him under the Prohibition Act,” said a senior officer at Naswadi police station in Chhota Udepur.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Our house was demolished but our memories are in tact’
Past imperfect, they dream of better future
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Have lot of memories at Ashram but don’t regret moving out’
Independence Day address: Build Atmanirbhar Bharat from Atmanirbhar Gujarat, says Gujarat CM
Number of people getting booster dose not satisfactory: health dept
Mohali: Councillors demand transparency in F&CC
Veterinary students on strike demanding stipend hike: One more student on hunger strike hospitalised
Slipper thrown at his minister, Stalin cautions BJP
Kerala: Local CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Palakkad
19 from Gujarat to be conferred with President’s Police Medal
On Pakistan’s Independence day, BSF greets Rangers at border
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Rajouri