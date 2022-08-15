Police chase SUV at MP border, seize 376 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Police chased an SUV vehicle from Madhya Pradesh in Chhota Udepur and seized 376 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and booked the man under the Prohibition Act.

According to police, Jitendra Parikh, a resident of Vadodara, was apprehended by a team of Naswadi police station in Chhota Udepur early Sunday while he was trying to smuggle the liquor consignment to Vadodara.

“We tried to stop a vehicle at the MP border checkpost but the driver of Creta vehicle fled and a chase ensued. We managed to stop the vehicle near Kanyadan Teen Rasta near Naswadi village. A total of 376 bottles of whisky worth Rs 1.89 lakh was confiscated. We have booked him under the Prohibition Act,” said a senior officer at Naswadi police station in Chhota Udepur.