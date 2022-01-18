Police bust PSI, LRD recruitment racket in Rajkot, arrest two

The Rajkot City police busted a racket of fraudulent postings in Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable recruitments and arrested two accused allegedly involved in duping as many as 12 aspirants to the tune of Rs 15 lakh.

According to police, the accused Krishna Bhardva from Junagadh and Jainish Parsana from Jamnagar were arrested as part of a gang that allegedly took Rs 1 lakh each from several aspirants by promising them PSI and LRD postings without appearing for the written and physical tests. Bhardva and Parsana have been booked for fraud and criminal breach of trust in an FIR lodged at Gandhigram police station in Rajkot city.

“During the ongoing PSI and LRD recruitments across the state, Rajkot deputy commissioner of police Zone 2 Manoharsinh Jadeja had received information that a gang has been involved in seeking money from aspirants promising them assured postings,” said a senior police official in Rajkot.

The official further said a total of four teams were constituted and the victims who were influenced by the gang were contacted and taken into confidence so that they revealed details about the accused.

“A 24-year-old aspirant then became a complainant in the case who revealed that he was approached by the two accused — Krishna and Jainish — who claimed they have contacts in Gujarat Police. The accused duo promised direct joining letter for PSI post without appearing for written or physical tests and duped as many as 12 aspirants and two citizens to the tune of Rs 15 lakh,” he added.

In a press conference organised on Monday, Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said, “Among the victim aspirants, there were candidates who had good running record yet they came under the influence of this gang and did not appear for physical test. We are keeping a close watch on this case to get more details about the gang. We appeal to citizens to not be influenced by any such fraud offers.”