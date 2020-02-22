Police: Ban on drones in Ahmedabad on Feb 24

“On February24, US President, Indian PM and other dignitaries are coming to Ahmedabad. There is serious threat from different terrorist organisations,” read the statement from city commissioner office. “On February24, US President, Indian PM and other dignitaries are coming to Ahmedabad. There is serious threat from different terrorist organisations,” read the statement from city commissioner office.

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, City Police Commissioner on Friday in a statement said that installation of CCTVs at shops, eateries and public places has been made compulsory and the city has been made no drone flying zone under Section 144.

According to the notification issued from the office of Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia, all jewellery shops, hotels, eateries, restaurants, malls, complexes and commercial centres in the city will have to install high definition (HD) night vision long range cameras with minimum 15-day recording storage. The same order has been given for hotels, lodges, guest houses, dharam shalas, petrol pumps and toll plazas in and around the city. The order has been imposed from February 21 to April 20 for a period of 60 days.

“On February24, US President, Indian PM and other dignitaries are coming to Ahmedabad. There is serious threat from different terrorist organisations. In addition, there are other crime incidents occurring in which CCTV footage plays a huge role in crime investigation. Those found flouting this order will be booked under CRPC Section 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant, which has been imposed on February 20,” read the statement from city commissioner office.

In another notification, a ‘no-drone flying zone’ order over Ahmedabad city has been issued for February24.

“A no-drone fly zone order has been issued for February 24 in all areas of Ahmedabad in which flying objects, including drones, quad-copters, hot air balloons, power aircraft, para-glider, para-motor and micro light aircraft, are barred. On February24, dignitaries are arriving in the city and a large number of people are expected to show up. In such circumstances, anti-national and terrorist organisations might use remote controlled and human assisted micro sub-conventional aerial platforms to cause harm to the security cover provided to the dignitaries,” said the statement.

