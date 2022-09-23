scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Police ban agitations in Gandhinagar, detain protesting health workers

Gandhinagar district SP Tarun Duggal told The Indian Express, “No demonstration or agitation or protest is permitted from now on in Gandhinagar. Yesterday evening they contacted us for permission but we denied. They did not abide by it and therefore we detained them.”

Duggal added that such detentions happen under sections 68 (persons bound to confirm to reasonable orders of police) Gujarat Police Act, 1951. (Representational/File)

The Gandhinagar district police prohibited all kinds of demonstrations and agitations in the state capital, even as it detained a few health workers who were protesting without permission at the Satyagraha Chavani area on Friday.

Over the past two months, Gandhinagar has seen various protests including that of Van Rakshaks, Van Pals, Village Computer Entreprenuers (VCEs) and anganwadi workers, over various service related demands. The Van Rakshaks and Van Pals are protesting mainly to raise their grade pay, while also seeking extra salary for working on holidays. They work under the forest department. The VCEs work on commission basis at E-Gram Centers of the panchayat department.

Some of those participating in such agitations were detained too, including, Vadgam MLA and Congress working president Jignesh Mevani who joined a protest by the Anganwadi workers and was detained by police along with the workers earlier. Then there was ex-servicemen’s agitation this month, listing 14 demands.

Around 26,000 healthcare workers, including multi-purpose health workers (MPHW), female health workers (FHW), multi-purpose health supervisors (MPHS) and female health supervisors (FHS) of panchayat department from across the state were on a strike in early August, under the banner of Gujarat State Health Employees’ Federation. The state government responded to the agitations of ex-servicemen and health workers by forming committes to look into their demands.

Early in August around 9,000 talati-cum-mantri (clerks) of panchayat department in Gujarat went on indefinite strike, making several demands related to their service and salary with the state government.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:03:49 pm
