Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Gujarat: Police arrest six accused over ‘theft’ of 19 tonnes of petcoke from Kandla port

Police said on May 6, 19 tonnes of petcoke worth Rs 3.7 lakh, stored in a plot owned by ACT Infraport Limited company, was stolen by unidentified persons.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 26, 2022 5:03:25 am
Gujarat: Police arrest six accused over ‘theft’ of 19 tonnes of petcoke from Kandla port"We have arrested six accused identified as Ghulam Hussain (39), Altaf Jusab (26), Dilip Chorthia (22), Noor Mahmad alias Noori (26), Aadam (29) and Abdul Bhatti (28), all residents of Gandhidham.

Days after 19 tonnes of petcoke were stolen from Kandla Deendayal port in Kutch-Gandhidham, police Wednesday arrested six accused in the case.

However, two days later, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Kandla Deendayal Port found an abandoned truck with 19 tonnes of petcoke outside the port. Based on the complaint of an official from ACT company, police had then filed an FIR against unidentified persons for theft at Kandla Marine Police Station on May 7. On Wednesday, police arrested the accused allegedly involved in stealing 19 tonnes of petcoke.

Altaf and Dilip had stolen the petcoke in a truck while Aadam and Abdul had then parked the vehicle at Hamza parking plot near Kandla port. Noor Mahmad had then sold the petcoke to Ghulam Hussain,” said a senior police official.

