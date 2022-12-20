Police announce reward for leads on 5 absconding for 12 years

The CID (Crime and Railways), Gandhinagar has announced a reward on information to nab five accused absconding for the past 12 years in an alleged money-chain scam—the victims of which have been spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and New Delhi—run by mastermind Ashok Jadeja in 2009-10.

According to an official release, to “whoever provides information and whereabouts”, Additional DGP (CID Crime and Railways) RB Brahmbhatt has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 each on the heads of five—Sarkhej resident Kishore alias Makodi Rathod—accused in 28 crimes, Barmer residents Tejaram Sanasi, Khetaram Sanchi and Uparam Sanchi—each accused in 20 crimes, and Ajmer native Kataar Sanchi who is accused in 30 crimes. Jadeja was arrested in 2010 for the multi-crore scam and is being investigated by the Maharashtra police.

Various cases have been registered against Jadeja at Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej police station between 2008 and 2010.

Jadeja and the absconders have been accused of nearly 118 cases of duping people by taking money from them on the pretext of tripling the amount.