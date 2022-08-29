scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Poet Meghani’s 126th birth anniversary celebrated

"Jhaverchand Meghani tried to educate the masses through his work... He promoted "vishwa bandhutva" (universal brotherhood) to achieve independence and communal harmony," said Meenakshi Joshi, the convener of Meghani Memorial Committee.

Jhaverchand Meghani (Archive)

The Meghani Memorial Committee and Cultural Education Forum paid tribute to Jhaverchand Meghani to mark his 126th birth anniversary.

As per the press release, noted dramatist Janakbhai Dave, Pankajbhai Parmar and Dr Kanubhai Khadia of Meghani Memorial Committee, activist and coordinator of Narmad Meghani Library Jayesh Patel, students of All India Democratic Students Organisations, common public and the passersby, too, paid their tributes to Meghani, whom Gandhi had called the “national poet”.

“Meghani wrote most of his songs for Independence. He has documented major events of our freedom struggle, such as details on Round Table Conferences, wrote and appreciated the prominent personalities of his times, including Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, in his book “Yugvandana”,” said Meenakshi Joshi, the convener of Meghani Memorial Committee.

“He tried to educate the masses through his work… He promoted “vishwa bandhutva” (universal brotherhood) to achieve independence and communal harmony,” said Joshi.

“Vasant-Rajab Smarak Granth”, was the last book he edited. The story is of two martyrs who sacrificed their lives saving the lives of the people in communal violence that happened in the Rath Yatra of 1946,” said Joshi.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:26:26 am
