Switch to PNG or lose your cooking gas, Vadodara housing societies warned

If you live in a housing society in Vadodara and still use an LPG cylinder for cooking, here is something you need to know: a notice from Vadodara Gas Limited (VGL) may already be on its way, or may have even arrived, stating that your LPG supply will stop within three months and the switch to piped natural gas (PNG) is mandatory.

Residents of Neerav Park Society in Makarpura initially dismissed it as a rumour, but VGL, the city’s authorised PNG provider and a joint venture of GAIL Gas Limited and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, has confirmed that it has begun issuing written communications to housing societies to urge domestic LPG consumers to switch to PNG.

The May 25 letter to Neerav Park Society states, “As per the order dated 24.03.2026 issued by the Government of India under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, in the event that an application for PNG connection is not made within 3 (three) months from the date of this communication, LPG supply to your society is liable to be discontinued from 3 months of this communication.”

The VGL letter further states, “The Government of India has notified natural gas as an essential commodity and has mandated that it be supplied through piped connection to domestic consumers to reduce the dependency on LPG. Consequently, since DPNG is available in your area, you are requested to facilitate and/or apply to become a domestic piped consumer.”

Two government orders

The three-month deadline is not a formality. VGL officials confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter follows two central government regulator orders issued since the start of the West Asia conflict in February this year. The first order barred consumers with a PNG connection from taking further LPG refills and required them to either terminate their LPG connection or take a transfer voucher within 30 days.

The second order, on which the VGL letter is based, is the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order 2026, which empowers entities like VGL to formally notify LPG distributorships that the pipeline has reached their service area, at which point the countdown to LPG supply cutoff begins automatically.

In May, the three major oil marketing companies—IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL—issued a joint public notice reinforcing the framework nationally, advising consumers to contact their local gas distributors to check PNG availability and apply immediately. Those already holding a PNG connection are required to surrender their LPG connection at once, either through the MyPNGD.in portal or their distributor.

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VGL officials said the application for a PNG connection may be made by the lawful occupier of the household, either the tenant or the owner of the premises.

An official said, “Since March this year, VGL has processed about 11,000 new PNG connections, having received 17,000 applications. These new connections have been activated in the areas where the network is available in all four zones of the city. The idea is to maximise the PNG network usage and reduce dependence on the LPG supply… We are also working on extending the network to areas that are not yet under cover and where applications have already been processed. The connections should reach these locations within three months.”

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the amendment on May 25 under section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.