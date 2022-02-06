PNG customer gets Rs 43k bill from Adani Total Gas, bill revised on complaint

An owner of a residential apartment in the South Bopal locality of Ahmedabad city recently received a bill of Rs 43,668 from Adani Total Gas Limited for domestic PNG (piped natural gas) consumed between December 2021 and January this year. However, the bill was revised following a complaint from the customer.

The apartment that received the PNG bill is located in Sun South Park and owned by Heena Patel. “The flat has been lying closed for the last two months. The tenant had vacated the flat in November 2021. We are surprised by the bill. I have lodged a formal complaint on Saturday with the customer care of the company,” Heena Patel told The Indian Express.

The invoice for the period between December 3, 2021, and January 30, 2022, shows gas consumption of 29.5 MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit). The payment is due on February 19. The bill, shared with The Indian Express, shows the gas consumption pattern for the earlier months. It revealed that the residents of the apartment consumed between 0.266 MMBTU and 0.87 MMBTU of PNG between June and December 2021.

“On Friday I had attended the call from an executive from Adani Total Gas Limited. The executive had called inquiring about the details of reading on the gas meter as the apartment was locked. I had clicked a picture of the gas meter a few days ago, and so was able to narrate the reading to the executive over the phone,” Patel added.

When contacted, a senior official from the company who handles customer care issues said, “When the house is locked and meter reading has not taken place, we call up the customer to tell the reading. We usually believe the reading that the customer tells us. We have done the billing based on the customer’s phone call. After we received the complaint, we have revised the bill and we will be sending it to the customer.”

Late Saturday evening, the company sent The Indian Express a corrected PNG bill that showed the gas consumption at 0.41 MMBTU with the amount payable as Rs 25.52.