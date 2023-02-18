PNB Case: HC directs Mehul Choksi to pay Rs. 25, 000 to CBI for repeated adjournments citing untraceable case papers

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a fugitive economic offender in PNB bank scam case, to pay within two weeks Rs. 25, 000 to CBI for seeking adjournment in his own petition seeking quashing of FIR against him.

A division bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre and Justice Rajesh N Laddha was hearing Choksi’s plea filed in 2019 argued through advocate Rahul S Agarwal who told the court that while he had applied for certified copy of his own plea from HC registry, he still has not received it and is likely to avail it on Saturday, February 18, therefore he sought some more time

During an earlier hearing on February 2, Agarwal had sought adjournment in the hearing stating that the papers were not traceable and he had lost Choksi’s plea due to shifting of his office. The bench had asked advocate Hiten Venegaonkar representing CBI if he had a copy of the petition, to which the counsel replied in negative.

After Agarwal sought further time on Friday, the bench expressed displeasure over repeated adjournments and asked him to pay the cost to CBI to reimburse charges for the lawyer of the central agency. It noted, “in spite of last chance, the counsel for petitioner is seeking adjournment. As according to him, neither his papers are traced nor the Registry has supplied him with a certified copy.”

Adjourning the plea, the bench noted, “As adjournment is sought in spite of last chance, the hearing of the petition is adjourned to March 17 , 2023. Subject to the payment of cost of Rs.25,000/- to the respondents. The cost shall be paid within a period of two weeks from today (February 17).”

Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Group had fled India in January 2018 and has since taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda where an extradition request from India is pending in a competent court.

Choksi is accused of defrauding the Punjab national Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 13,000 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi, a fugitive diamond merchant who is wanted in India in the case.