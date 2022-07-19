PM’s ‘revadi’ remarks: AAP hits streets in protest

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit the streets in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara in protest against a recent statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “freebie politics”.

Attacking the politics of freebies to win elections in the country, Modi had recently remarked, “The ‘revadi culture’ people think they will buy out people by distributing free ‘revadis’. We have to jointly defeat this thinking of theirs. Have to remove ‘revadi culture’ from the country’s politics.”

In response, AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the PM’s statements.

On Monday, AAP workers took to the streets of Gujarat and were briefly detained by the police.

“The AAP strongly opposes this statement of the Prime Minister. Today, AAP is the only party in the country which has given free facilities to the people as well as freed Delhi from debt. The facilities which are being provided to the people are being provided from their tax money only,” read a statement released by AAP Gujarat.

“It is a shame that all the states that are ruled by the BJP government are constantly being buried under debt, yet PM Narendra Modi is not helping his governments to make better economic policy, but instead of supporting the states which are debt-free, Modi is taunting the state government for giving free facilities to the public,” it added.