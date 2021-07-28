PM’s permission to fire ‘gola’ for ‘goli’ brought down terror attacks: Pradipsinh Jadeja

The minister was speaking at a function in a government primary school in Chamanpura area of Ahmedabad (File photo)

Terror attacks in India have reduced since 2014 as PM Modi has given permission to fire “gola” in reply of “goli”, said State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking at a function in a government primary school in Chamanpura area of Ahmedabad city to inaugurat the bust of Shaheed Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadauria of the Indian Army. Bhadauria, a native of Chamanpura, had laid down his life fighting terrorists in an operation in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

“We observed Kargil Diwas yesterday (July 26) and paid homage to the jawans who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. Since 2014, if there is any attack on the border, if a ‘goli’ has been shot from the other side, permission to fire a ‘gola’ back has been given by none other than the son of Gujarat, our PM Narendra Modi. His political willpower has ensured that the terror attacks in India are averted and borders are safe… If need arises, surgical strikes are conducted to finish the terror elements in their lands,” said Jadeja.

“Earlier, Pakistan-inspired terrorists used to visit our country morning and evening to bay for blood of innocent civilians… before 2014, not much was done to stop them. Today, our befitting actions have brought down these cases. We all remember the 2008 serial blasts in Ahmedabad, when a bomb blast took place at civil hospital trauma centre in Asarwa. I remember how BJP volunteers helped the injured patients,” the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja inaugurated newly built Asarwa police chowki (outpost) under Shahibaug police station in Ahmedabad that will cater to a population of 90,000.