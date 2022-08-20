‘PM’s leadership style unparalleled’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership style is unparalleled said Piyush Goyal, Union minister for Commerce and Industry.
He was speaking at Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Saturday while delivering a lecture on book on Modi titled “Modi@20 : Dreams Meet Delivery.” The book was first launched by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu at Delhi in May 2022.
“I personally think that his leadership style is unparalleled. It is unparalleled because, it is not just based on theories or connected to one community; it is holistic and is all encompassing,” he added.
Goyal narrated how PM Modi’s initiative to install LED bulbs across the country for greater energy savings, led to Philips offering 12 volt LED bulb to government at a price of just Rs 38.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vadodara man dies after cow rams 2-wheeler
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Gujarat’s revenue and road ministers stripped of portfolios ‘after complaints’
Agartala: Offices of chairman, managing director of state-run industrial development corporation sealed
Rajasthan United stun ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in Durand Cup
Soon, Delhiites can give a missed call to opt in for power subsidy
Govt awards GI tag to Mithila Makhana for ‘farmer’s profit’
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles
Workers at UK’s largest container port to join rail strikes
Shaheen Afridi’s injury is a big relief for Indian batsmen: Waqar Younis
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tenders apology after daughter ‘hits’ dermatologist
Tamil Nadu: Hoax bomb threat to Mettur dam, caller arrested in Salem
No torture of animals even for illustrative purpose: Madras HC
Mahakal temple priests want Zomato to withdraw ‘offensive’ ad featuring Hrithik