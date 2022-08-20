scorecardresearch
‘PM’s leadership style unparalleled’

Piyush Goyal was speaking at Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Saturday while delivering a lecture on book on Modi titled "Modi@20 : Dreams Meet Delivery." The book was first launched by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu at Delhi in May 2022.

Piyush Goyal narrated how PM Modi's initiative to install LED bulbs across the country for greater energy savings, led to Philips offering 12 volt LED bulb to government at a price of just Rs 38.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership style is unparalleled said Piyush Goyal, Union minister for Commerce and Industry.

He was speaking at Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Saturday while delivering a lecture on book on Modi titled “Modi@20 : Dreams Meet Delivery.” The book was first launched by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu at Delhi in May 2022.

“I personally think that his leadership style is unparalleled. It is unparalleled because, it is not just based on theories or connected to one community; it is holistic and is all encompassing,” he added.

Goyal narrated how PM Modi’s initiative to install LED bulbs across the country for greater energy savings, led to Philips offering 12 volt LED bulb to government at a price of just Rs 38.

