PM’s birthday: CR Paatil wants coop leaders’ participation in planting 71 lakh trees

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil presided over a meeting of co-operative leaders in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, called ‘Sahkarita Sammelan’, and sought their participation in planting 71 lakh trees in the state as part of celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

At least 500 leaders heading various bodies like co-operative banks, milk co-operatives, farm co-operatives, sugar cooperatives including ministers, were part of the convention, being held days after the announcement of the mega co-operative meet to be hosted in Delhi later this month under the chairmanship of Union Co-operation Minister Amit Shah by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI).

“Paatil sought participation of cooperative bodies in celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th Septem-ber and help achieve the target of planting 71 lakh trees during a pan-state simultaneous tree plantation drive. He appealed cooperative leaders to make Modi’s birthday memorable by taking up this task of environment conservation,” a cooperative leader who attended the sammelan told The Indian Express.

“We told the BJP president that we plant around 50,000 to 60,000 trees every year as our normal annual activity. But Paatil appealed to take up tree plantation drive specifically on September 17. As the activity relates to conservation of environment, we have agreed,” said the leader.