PM to visit Gujarat on Aug 27 for two days, launch various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Gujarat for a two-day visit on August 27, where he is expected to inaugurate various projects in Ahmedabad, Kutch and Gandhinagar.
On the evening of August 27, the Prime Minister is expected to take part in the Khadi Utsav celebrations at Sabarmati riverfront and is expected to address a gathering. On August 28, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Kutch University at 10 am. The event is being organised by Sarhad Dairy. A road show has also been scheduled in Bhuj.
Among a bunch of projects, he is expected to inaugurate processing and packaging unit of Sarhad Dairy, conventional hall in Gandhidham and mark the arrival of Narmada waters at Mod Kuba village. The same day, Modi will dedicate the Smritivan Memorial Project in Bhuj, which is a tribute to the people who lost their lives during the earthquake in Kutch on 26 January, 2001. The project spread across 470 acres is built atop Bhujiyo Dungar.
Names of 12,932 victims, who lost their lives during the earthquake have been installed on the wall inside the memorial.
In the evening of August 28, the Prime Minister will also participate in an event to mark 40 years of Japanese car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki’s presence in India. The event which will see multiple announcements will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. ens
