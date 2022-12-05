scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

PM to launch culmination of BAPS former head’s centenary celebrations

The month-long culmination of the five year-long centennial celebrations will be held in Ahmedabad from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023, and is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the world.

The preparations at the 600-acre festival site, Pramukh Swami Nagar, are going on at full swing, where more than 80,000 volunteers are working day and night. (Express File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the culmination of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) on December 14 in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi also has recollected his memories with Pramukh Swami Maharaj and conveyed his wishes through letters and phone calls, stated an official release issued by BAPS on Sunday.

Seven large decorative gateways, a replica of Delhi Akshardham, five immersive exhibitions, light and sound show, talent stage and children’s adventure land will be set up at the venue.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 12:00:19 am
