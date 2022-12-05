PM to launch culmination of BAPS former head’s centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the culmination of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) on December 14 in Ahmedabad.

The month-long culmination of the five year-long centennial celebrations will be held in Ahmedabad from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023, and is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the world.

PM Modi also has recollected his memories with Pramukh Swami Maharaj and conveyed his wishes through letters and phone calls, stated an official release issued by BAPS on Sunday.

The preparations at the 600-acre festival site, Pramukh Swami Nagar, are going on at full swing, where more than 80,000 volunteers are working day and night.

Seven large decorative gateways, a replica of Delhi Akshardham, five immersive exhibitions, light and sound show, talent stage and children’s adventure land will be set up at the venue.