PM to interact with Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries

September 30, 2021 5:03:18 am
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually connect with beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission in Gujarat, which is among the five states where a two-way interaction has been organised, said state Education Minister Jitendra Vaghani.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organise a two-way interaction with beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Gujarat,” Vaghani told mediapersons in Gandhinagar. In Gujarat, 87.6 per cent of the households have been provided with tap water connections, including in 12,084 villages, the minister said.
