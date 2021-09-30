PM to interact with Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries

In Gujarat, 87.6 per cent of the households have been provided with tap water connections, including in 12,084 villages, the minister said. (File)

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually connect with beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission in Gujarat, which is among the five states where a two-way interaction has been organised, said state Education Minister Jitendra Vaghani.