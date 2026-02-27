PM to inaugurate India’s first semiconductor fabrication plant worth over Rs. 20,000 crore in Sanand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant of Micron Technology, Inc in Sanand on February 28, said government officials with the semiconductor fabrication plant being the first of its kind in India. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in Sanand ahead of the inauguration on Saturday.

The new facility of Micron — one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies — will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND(a type of flash memory technology used in storage devices) products aiming to address demand from domestic and international markets. The ATMP facility will also manufacture Solid State Drive (SSD) storage devices. The semiconductor company has invested Rs 22,516 crore in Sanand.

“At present, 2,000 people are working. Eventually, 5,000 direct employment opportunities will be created. According to the Micron team, Divyang (specially-abled) citizens are serving as operators and technicians, and the facility provides opportunities to skilled people from all sections of society,” the state government said in a release.

The release quoted Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, who said that memory and storage are central to today’s technology, particularly in the artificial intelligence (AI) field. ‘’AI systems depend heavily on strong memory and storage support to function efficiently. As AI continues to deliver faster and real-time responses, the demand for more advanced memory solutions is steadily increasing,’’ he added

Micron declared its plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat in June 2023.The company had earlier announced Phase I of the new assembly and test facility which includes 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space. The American semiconductor company based in Boise, Idaho stated that it expects Phase 2 of the project, which would include construction of a facility similar in scale to Phase 1, to start towards the second half of the decade.

How Does an ATMP Plant Work

Micron’s new facility will focus on transforming wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules and SSD devices.

The functioning of an ATMP plant begins with wafer chips. The process of making semiconductor chips starts with sand, from which pure silicon is extracted. The silicon is melted and shaped into a cylinder called an ingot. This ingot is then sliced into thin discs known as wafers. At the fabrication plant, electronic patterns are printed on these wafers, and multiple layers are added. Through a process called photolithography, these layers are carefully arranged to form transistors on the wafers. This is how memory is created, and memory circuits are built within the wafers. Finally, the wafers are cut into small square pieces, known as chips.

The chips then reach the ATMP plant where they are assembled. They undergo detailed testing to check speed, memory capacity and overall performance. After testing, the chips are marked with the necessary details and then packaged. The Sanand plant will manufacture integrated circuit packages, modules and solid state drives for the global market. It will receive advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron’s global factories and convert them into finished memory products. These products will support the rising demand for memory and storage solutions in the AI sector.

Premium Hotel to Be Constructed Within Four Years; Facilities for Industries in Sanand Industrial Area to Expand

To increase facilities for national and multinational companies operating in the Sanand Industrial Estate, a plot measuring 20,168.54 square metres (approximately 5 acres) in the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate was specially reserved for the development of a premium hotel. The e-auction for this plot was concluded on December 22,2025.

Following the e-auction, the developer was granted a four-year moratorium period to begin construction of a 3 to 5-star hotel. Meanwhile, construction of a five-star hotel is already in progress about 3 km from the Sanand Industrial Estate.

With the PM set to inaugurate Micron Technology’s advanced semiconductor plant at the Sanand Industrial Estate and the increasing presence of multinational companies in the region, the upcoming hotel hopes to serve as a stay option for visiting delegates and employees.