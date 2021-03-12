PM to flag off Dandi march, Culture Minister to lead first lap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the celebration of 75 years of independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav — by flagging off a symbolic 386-km “Dandi March” from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district of South Gujarat on Friday, marking the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic salt march.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel who arrived here on Thursday, will lead the first lap of 75 km with 103 marchers, of which 81 will walk up to Dandi reaching there on April 5, along the original route of the Dandi March held in 1930.

The event is expected to begin with Modi addressing a gathering on a ground near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of late PM Morarji Desai around 10.30 am, which will be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others. After the march is flagged off, the delegates will visit Hriday Kunj, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba, managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

Union minister Patel told The Indian Express, “One group of 81 people from Gujarat would complete the entire yatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. Another group from around 13 states will walk 75 km from Sabarmati Ashram to Nadiad, which I will lead.”

According to a government official, the flag-off is scheduled at 12.15 pm. The march will follow the original route via Kochrab Ashram and Chandola lake, followed by a night halt at Aslali. Within Ahmedabad, nearly 20 km is expected to be covered, as per the estimate given by the official.

Friday’s event will also include “music, dance, recitation, reading of the Preamble (each line in a different language, representing the different regions of the country)”, said a Press Information Bureau release.

The event marks the beginning of 75-week-long celebration up to Independence Day next year. The central government has constituted a National Committee chaired by Modi with 259 members to formulate the programmes.