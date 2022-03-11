PM to arrive today; security beefed up, curbs in place

Security and police patrolling have been beefed up in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat starting Friday. More than 800 police personnel are currently deployed in the bandobast in both cities.

The Gujarat police and the special protection group (SPG) Thursday conducted a rehearsal of PM’s security convoy for the scheduled roadshow from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad to the Shree Kamalam office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar Friday.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Ahmedabad for ‘Gujarat Panchayat Maha Sammelan’ Friday at GMDC Ground in Memnagar and ‘Khel Mahakumbh 2022’ Saturday at Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura.

As per a schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi released by Gujarat BJP, he will arrive at 10 am in the Ahmedabad airport. His roadshow from the airport will begin at 10.15 am and reach the party state headquarters at 11.15 am. The PM will hold a meeting with the Gujarat BJP leaders at the party office until 1 pm.

He will then participate in the Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad at 4 pm. The PM will stay the night at Raj Bhavan. On March 12, he will arrive at Rashtriya Raksha University to participate in its convocation ceremony. He will return to Raj Bhavan at 1 pm. He will then attend the Khel Mahakumbh inaugural function at Sardar Patel Stadium in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad between 6 pm and 8 pm.

At 8.30 pm, PM Modi will leave for Delhi in a special flight.

As part of the restriction in force, as many as 83 persons were detained under various sections of the CrPC and five were arrested under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA) Act in Ahmedabad Wednesday and Thursday, informed the Ahmedabad city police in a statement.

Meanwhile, a civil society group in Ahmedabad wrote to the PM and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel against the alleged instructions given to street vendors in Ahmedabad to shut their carts on routes that the PM is scheduled to travel.

Signed by over 90 Gujarat-based civil society members and activists such as Father Cedric Prakash, Mujhaid Nafees, Shamshad Pathan and Anand Yagnik, the letter reads, “The authorities have issued orders that in all the areas that the PM will be visiting and along the route that he would be travelling, street vendors should not conduct business from March 10-12. Street vendors who work on the SG highway, Prahladnagar, Ashram Road, Airport Area, Stadium, 132 Feet Ring Road and the GMDC area and Vastrapur Lake have already been asked to shut as conveyed to us by their representatives. While the police and authorities have the mandate to ensure that there would be no compromise in the security of the PM and his entourage, such a violation of the right to pursue livelihood of thousands of citizens simply cannot be tolerated; such unconstitutional orders and harassment by public officials need to be stopped forthwith. It not only shows an inhuman approach, but also a total lack of capability to manage security details without disrupting the normal life of citizens (sic).”

Traffic restrictions

Ahmedabad City police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava has also issued notification orders on Wednesday and Thursday prohibiting the movement of traffic on certain road stretches where the PM’s visit is scheduled.

According to a notification order, the route from Dafnala Four Roads to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge Circle to Noble T Section will be shut Friday from 7 am. The alternate route announced is from Dafnala Crossroads to Vitthalnagar to Meghaninagar Crossroads to Rameshwar Crossroads to Memco Crossroads to Naroda Patiya Circle to Galaxy T Section to Nobel T Section. The route from Sanjivini Hospital T point Vastrapur Talav to Andhjan Mandal Crossroads to Helmet Crossroads and the route from Sanjivini Hospital T Point Vastrapur Talav to Hotel Hyatt to Kalyanpushti Haveli stretch will be prohibited for use from 12 am on March 11 to the completion of the event. The alternate route to be used is from Sanjivini Hospital T Point to Shahid Chowk to Mansi Crossroads to left turn to Keshavbagh T point to left turn to Andhjan Mandal Crossroads to right turn to Panjrapole Crossroads to Gulbai Tekra T Point to Dadasaheb Pagla Crossroads to Vijay Crossroads to Helmet Crossroads.