Friday, May 27, 2022
PM Modi, Amit Shah to inaugurate slew of projects during Gujarat visit

At 4 pm, the Prime Minister Modi will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO in Kalol.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: May 28, 2022 3:22:28 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in Gujarat on Saturday to inaugurate certain projects and attend ceremonies.

On Saturday morning at 10 am, PM Modi will visit the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue.

At 4 pm, the Prime Minister will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO in Kalol.

The plant will produce 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day of Nano Urea. Shah, who arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad Friday night, is expected to attend the programme along with the PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Saturday evening.

Before this, on Saturday morning, Shah is expected to reach Jamnagar and then Devbhoomi Dwarka to address trainees at Coastal Police Training Centre and then to visit the Dwarkadhish temple.

Later on Sunday, Shah will lay foundation stone of a sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and virtually inaugurate 57 housing complexes for police personnel in 25 districts of the state from an event in Kheda’s Nadiad.

