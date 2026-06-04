PM Narendra Modi to launch, lay stone for infra initiatives worth Rs 18K crore in Surat tomorrow

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore during his visit to Surat on Friday, as per an official communique.
The initiatives include four National Highway projects in South Gujarat, and two packages of the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, which will be launched.
Among the key initiatives are also eight Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) projects valued at ₹1,063.43 crore, aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure and environmental management systems across South Gujarat.
The projects aim to strengthen connectivity and give a strong boost to economic development in the state, the note added.
The Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway (Packages VI and VII) built at Rs. 7,689 crore features a comprehensive network of major and minor bridges, railroad bridges, flyovers, and vehicle underpasses. A total of 70 underpasses and two interchanges have been built to improve local connectivity and ensure smooth movement for commuters. With the operationalisation of this eight-lane corridor, connectivity in the region is likely to improve significantly.
The commissioning of these sections is also aimed at improving freight movement along the Delhi–Mumbai expressway and helping reduce logistics costs for local industries, aligning with the objectives of the Bharatmala Project.
Additionally, foundation stones will be laid for projects worth Rs. 4,732 crore on four NHAI routes. These include the four-laning of NH-56 (Package 4) from Dhamasia to Bitada/Movi, four-laning of NH-56 (Package 6) from Nasarpore to Malotha, a six-lane vehicle underpass (Reliance), and a VUP-cum-flyover at Kawas on the Surat–Hazira section of NH-53.
The four-lane work of the Dhamasia–Bitada and Nasarpore–Malotha sections under the NH-56 upgradation is likely to improve connectivity to the Statue of Unity and the tribal districts of Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, and Chhota Udepur.
The 107.67 km corridor will reduce travel time by around 40 minutes and increase vehicles’ average speed by nearly 75%. It will connect pharma and medical clusters, fishing and seafood clusters, tribal regions, and key logistics nodes, including an airport, two railway stations, and two ports.
Also, two projects worth Rs 149 crore will be taken up on the Hazira Port–Surat section of National Highway 53. These include a 6-lane flyover and a vehicle underpass to ensure smooth movement of heavy goods traffic towards Hazira Port and nearby industrial areas.
Infra upgrades in Bharuch, Valsad
Out of the eight GIDC initiatives to be launched, Bharuch will get six projects worth Rs 894 crore, and Valsad two worth Rs 169 crore. The projects will work to strengthen infrastructure, effluent disposal systems, and drainage management in the industrial regions of South Gujarat.
Bharuch has emerged as a major hub for the chemical and petrochemical industries. At the Dahej PCPIR (petroleum, chemicals, and petrochemicals investment region), a 90 MLD capacity offshore and onshore effluent disposal pipeline has been constructed from the Saykha Pumping Station to the Dahej landfall point.
The project includes the designing, erection, testing, and commissioning of civil structures, electro-mechanical components, and PLC-SCADA systems, along with five years of operation and maintenance (O&M).
Currently, more than 1,000 industrial units are operational in this area.
Also, key infrastructure facilities such as roads, stormwater drainage network, and a central drain have been developed at the Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar, Bharuch.
The prime minister will also inaugurate a 30 MLD drainage pumping station for the Dahej-2 Industrial Estate. Notably, the project includes a 30 MLD capacity drainage pumping station with a rising main from the Suva Pumping Station to the Final Pumping Station at Z-93 in the Dahej-2 Industrial Estate.
Meanwhile, in Valsad’s Sarigam, the Prime Minister will launch the enhanced Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), whose capacity has been expanded from 15 MLD to 25 MLD.
In addition, an HDPE onshore and offshore outfall pipeline, along with a sump and pumping station, has been built in the Sarigam Industrial Estate.
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