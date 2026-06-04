PM Narendra Modi to launch, lay stone for infra initiatives worth Rs 18K crore in Surat tomorrow

Meanwhile, in Valsad’s Sarigam, the Prime Minister will launch the enhanced Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), whose capacity has been expanded from 15 MLD to 25 MLD.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore during his visit to Surat on Friday, as per an official communique.

The initiatives include four National Highway projects in South Gujarat, and two packages of the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, which will be launched.

Among the key initiatives are also eight Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) projects valued at ₹1,063.43 crore, aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure and environmental management systems across South Gujarat.

The projects aim to strengthen connectivity and give a strong boost to economic development in the state, the note added.